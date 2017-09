April 10 (Reuters) - American Express Co : * Citigroup Inc Discover Financial Services win dismissal of

lawsuit over credit card arbitration clauses -- court ruling * Antitrust lawsuit accused defendants of colluding to adopt arbitration

clauses that barred cardholders from pursuing class actions in court * U.S. district judge william pauley rejects cardholders’ request for

injunctive relief that would prohibit the arbitration clauses