BRIEF-American Express: Sticking with eps goals
#Market News
January 10, 2013 / 10:47 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-American Express: Sticking with eps goals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - American Express Co : * CEO: shifting customer service toward online * CEO Chenault speaking on job cuts, restructuring * CEO: $153 million customer reimbursements include ‘some’ new items * CEO: some reimbursements for items going back 5 to 7 years * CEO: some customer reimbursements over previously-announced issues * CFO Henry: found 3 issues for reimbursing customers * CFO Henry: some customers were assessed late fees without notice * CFO: some customers did not receive bonus points they were due * CFO: sticking with goals for revenue growth, EPS growth, roe

