FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
American Express CFO Daniel Henry to retire
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2013 / 1:46 PM / 4 years ago

American Express CFO Daniel Henry to retire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - American Express Co said Chief Financial Officer Daniel Henry will retire as soon as a replacement is found, a process that could take “a couple of months.”

“With our business, balance sheet and 2013 plans in strong shape, we decided that now was the right time to begin the transition,” Chief Executive Kenneth Chenault said in a letter to employees released by the company.

Henry, 63, has been with American Express for 23 years and has served as CFO since 2007.

American Express launched a restructuring program in January that includes cutting about 5,400 jobs, or 8.5 percent of its workforce.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.