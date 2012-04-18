FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Express Q1 profit rises on higher card spends
#Market News
April 18, 2012 / 8:15 PM / in 5 years

American Express Q1 profit rises on higher card spends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - American Express Co posted a higher first-quarter profit, as its customers spent more on their credit cards.

For the first quarter, net income was $1.26 billion, or $1.07 per share, compared with $1.18 billion, or 97 cents per share, last year.

Total revenue, net of interest expense, was $7.61 billion, up 8 percent.

The company’s American cardholders, mostly affluent consumers, spent more than they did last year.

“Spending on the American Express network rose 12 percent, remaining strong throughout the quarter, both in the U.S. and internationally,” Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Chenault said in a statement.

