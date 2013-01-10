American Express to cut 5,400 jobs, take charges in 4th qtr

Jan 10 (Reuters) - American Express Co said it would cut about 5,400 jobs, and take about $600 million in after-tax charges in the fourth quarter, which will halve its net income for the period.

The credit card company said it would employ 4 to 6 percent fewer people by the end of 2013, compared to its current headcount of 63,500.

The company expects to report a profit of $637 million, or 56 cents per share, including the charges.

Excluding the items, American Express estimates fourth-quarter adjusted net income at $1.2 billion, or $1.09 per share.