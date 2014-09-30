FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-AmEx appoints Neal Sample as president, enterprise growth
#Market News
September 30, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-AmEx appoints Neal Sample as president, enterprise growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - New York-based financial services provider American Express Co appointed Neal Sample as president, enterprise growth, effective immediately.

The company said Sample would replace Dan Schulman, who left to join Ebay Inc as chief executive of its PayPal business which plans on going public.

Sample will report to Chief Executive Kenneth Chenault, AmEx said.

Sample has worked with AmEx since 2012 and was previously chief information officer and chief marketing technologist of its enterprise growth business segment. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
