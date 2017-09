(Corrects percentage increase in profit in the headline)

Oct 16 (Reuters) - American Express Co posted a 9.3 percent increase in quarterly profit as people spent more using the company’s credit cards.

Profit rose to $1.37 billion, or $1.25 per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.25 billion, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue, net of interest expense, rose 6 percent to $8.30 billion. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Kurian)