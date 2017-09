Jan 16 (Reuters) - Credit card company American Express Co’s quarterly profit more than doubled as it gained from higher consumer spending during the U.S. holiday season.

The company’s net income rose to $1.31 billion, or $1.21 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $637 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue, net of interest expense, rose 5 percent to $8.55 billion.