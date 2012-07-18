FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Express quarterly profit rises marginally
July 18, 2012 / 8:21 PM / in 5 years

American Express quarterly profit rises marginally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Credit card company American Express Co’s second-quarter profit rose marginally as cardmember spending growth moderated.

The company earned $1.34 billion, or $1.15 per share, compared with $1.33 billion, or $1.10 per share, a year earlier.

The number of outstanding shares fell 4 percent from a year earlier.

Total revenue, net of interest expense, was $7.96 billion, up 5 percent.

Spending on its cards grew at a slower pace as overall U.S. consumer confidence falls on a weak economic recovery.

“Overall cardmember spending rose 7 percent, or 9 percent adjusted for foreign currency translations. That’s slower than the increases we’ve seen in the recent quarters,” Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Chenault said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
