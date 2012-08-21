FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-American Financial sells $125 mln in notes
August 21, 2012 / 9:40 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-American Financial sells $125 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - American Financial Group Inc on
Tuesday sold $125 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $100 million.  
    Wells Fargo, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, UBS were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: AMERICAN FINANCIAL

AMT $125 MLN    COUPON 5.75 PCT    MATURITY    08/25/2042   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   11/25/2012 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  08/24/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-PLUS  MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

