New Issue-American Financial sells $125 mln in notes

Aug 21 (Reuters) - American Financial Group Inc on Tuesday sold $125 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $100 million. Wells Fargo, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: AMERICAN FINANCIAL AMT $125 MLN COUPON 5.75 PCT MATURITY 08/25/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 11/25/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 08/24/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A