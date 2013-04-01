FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Greetings to be taken private by founding family
April 1, 2013 / 1:16 PM / 5 years ago

American Greetings to be taken private by founding family

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - American Greetings Corp’s founding family has reached a deal to buy the gift card and party goods company, valuing it at about $878 million.

Shareholders excluding the Weiss Family and related entities will receive $18.20 per share in cash, plus a dividend of 15 cents per share. The stock closed at $16.10 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Chief Executive Zev Weiss, other members of the founding Weiss family and related parties raised their offer in January to $17.50 per share from their original offer of $17.18 in September.

