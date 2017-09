July 2 (Reuters) - American Greetings Corp’s founding family raised its offer to take the gift card maker private, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday, sending the company’s shares up 4 percent in premarket trading.

The Weiss family raised the offer price to $19 per share from $18.20. ()

American Greetings shares, which closed at $18.10 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, were at $18.90 before the bell.