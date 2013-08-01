Shares of American Homes 4 Rent fall in market debut

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Shares of real estate investment trust American Homes 4 Rent fell 3 percent in their market debut.

The California-based single-family rental REIT, founded by self-storage billionaire Wayne Hughes, priced its initial public offering at the low end of the expected range of $16 to $18 per share.

The stock was trading at $15.94, shortly after the opening on the New York Stock Exchange, valuing the company at $2.8 billion.

The sale of 44.1 million common shares raised $705.9 million.