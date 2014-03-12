FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-RESEARCH ALERT-American International Group: Deutsche Bank cuts to hold
#Market News
March 12, 2014 / 8:31 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-RESEARCH ALERT-American International Group: Deutsche Bank cuts to hold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects company name in headline and text to American International Group from American Grp)

March 12 (Reuters) - American International Group : * Deutsche Bank cuts to hold from buy; cuts target price to $55 from $58

For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/US For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/CA

