UPDATE 1-American Public Education Q4 beats; sees weak Q1
February 28, 2012 / 9:40 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-American Public Education Q4 beats; sees weak Q1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q4 EPS $0.71 vs est $0.60

* Q4 rev up 34 pct

* Sees Q1 EPS $0.45-$0.49 vs est $0.54

Feb 28 (Reuters) - American Public Education Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by a rise in new student enrollments, but forecast first quarter below analysts’ estimates.

The for-profit education company forecast first-quarter profit of 45 cents to 49 cents a share. Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 54 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company expects revenue to grow about 27 percent over the year-ago period, which indicates revenue of about $71.5 million. Analysts were expecting $74.9 million.

Industry leader Apollo Group earlier on Tuesday said it expects to sign up fewer new students in the second quarter, indicating the road to recovery for a sector hit by government regulations is long and rocky.

American Public Education shares closed down 6 percent at $41.33 on Nasdaq. The education sub-index closed down 10 percent.

American Public Education’s fourth-quarter net income rose to $13 million, or 71 cents a share, from $9.6 million, or 52 cents a share, a year ago.

October-December revenue rose 34 percent to $75.7 million. New student enrollments rose 53 percent.

Analysts had expected earnings of 60 cents a share, on revenue of $72.9 million.

