FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
American Public Education results beat estimates
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

American Public Education results beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - American Public Education Inc’s second-quarter results beat analysts’ expectations but the company said student sign-ups for the September quarter may not increase.

The for-profit education company said third-quarter student sign-ups will be about flat year-over-year, compared with a 4 percent increase in the second quarter.

It expects third-quarter earnings of between 46 cents and 51 cents per share. Analysts were looking for 51 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Second-quarter net income rose to $9.2 million, or 51 cents per share, from $9 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 23 percent to $74.6 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 45 cents per share on revenue of $72 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.