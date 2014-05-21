FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Realty to sell its shopping centers to Blackstone
#Funds News
May 21, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

American Realty to sell its shopping centers to Blackstone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - American Realty Capital Properties Inc said it planned to sell nearly all of its shopping centers to Blackstone Group LP for $1.98 billion in cash.

The real estate investment trust said proceeds from the sale would be used to fund its purchase of more than 500 Red Lobster restaurants from Golden Gate Capital in a sale-leaseback deal.

Darden Restaurants Inc said last week that it would sell Red Lobster to Golden Gate for $2.1 billion in cash.

The properties to be sold are those American Realty had earlier said it would spin off into American Realty Capital Centers Inc. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
