American Realty in talks to buy NorthStar Realty - FT
#Financial Services and Real Estate
April 28, 2014 / 2:56 PM / 3 years ago

American Realty in talks to buy NorthStar Realty - FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - American Realty Capital Properties Inc , a real estate investment trust, is in talks to buy NorthStar Realty Finance Corp in deal that could value the company at about $6.4 billion, the Financial Times reported.

The two companies are discussing an offer price of $20 per share, the FT said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

NorthStar Realty’s shares rose as much as 11 percent to $17.86 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

