CORRECTED-BRIEF-AMSC Q4 results
June 6, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-AMSC Q4 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects 7th bullet point to say company expects Q1 loss to be less than $0.19 including items, not $0.19)

June 6 (Reuters) - June 6 (Reuters) - American Superconductor Corp : * AMSC reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2011 financial results * Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.30 * Q4 loss per share $0.42 * Q4 earnings per share view $-0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q4 revenue $28.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $28.7 million * Sees Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.25 * Sees Q1 2012 loss per share to be less than $0.19/shr

including items * Sees Q1 2012 revenue more than $26 million * Q1 earnings per share view $-0.26, revenue view $30.5 million - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Says total backlog as of March 31, 2012 was approximately $291 million (Bangalore Equities Newsroom; +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

