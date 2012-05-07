FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Amerigo profit falls on high power costs
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Amerigo profit falls on high power costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Canadian copper and molybdenum producer Amerigo Resources reported a lower first-quarter profit, hurt by high power costs due to a drought in Chile.

The Chile-focused company’s profit fell to $2.3 million or 1 cent per share, from $11.7 million, or 7 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter rose 11 percent to $50.5 million.

Amerigo’s copper production rose 25 percent to 13.88 million pounds. The company produced 216,292 pounds of molybdenum in the quarter, up 2 percent from last year.

The company’s MVC project in Chile produces copper and molybdenum concentrates from the tailings of the world’s largest underground copper mine, El Teniente, operated by Codelco .

Last month, Amerigo said it expected higher power costs resulting from the drought in Chile to hurt its financial results.

Shares of Amerigo closed at 77 Canadian cents on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.