WellPoint to buy Amerigroup for $4.46 bln
July 9, 2012 / 11:07 AM / in 5 years

WellPoint to buy Amerigroup for $4.46 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - Health insurer WellPoint Inc will buy rival Amerigroup Corp for about $4.46 billion, or $92 per share, to create a company that will serve 4.5 million beneficiaries of state-sponsored health care programs.

The all-cash deal, which represents a premium of 43 percent to Amerigroup’s Friday close, is expected to add to WellPoint’s earnings per share in 2013, the companies said in a joint statement.

The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2013 and will be financed with cash on hand, commercial paper and new debt issuance, the companies said.

