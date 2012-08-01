FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amerigroup profit misses estimates
August 1, 2012 / 10:50 AM / in 5 years

Amerigroup profit misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q2 EPS $0.63 vs est $0.69

* Q2 rev up 46 pct at $2.23 bln

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Health insurer Amerigroup Corp, which is being acquired by rival WellPoint Inc, posted a quarterly profit below analysts’ estimates on higher costs.

Second-quarter net income fell to $32.0 million, or 63 cents a share, from $44.3 million, or 83 cents a share, a year ago.

Total revenue, earned mostly from premiums, rose 46 percent to $2.23 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 69 cents a share on revenue of $2.18 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Health benefits expense as a percent of premium revenue was 86.9 percent, compared with 84.1 percent a year ago.

Shares of Virginia-based Amerigroup closed at $89.88 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

