ON THE MOVE-Ameriprise Financial hires five advisers in U.S.
September 8, 2014

ON THE MOVE-Ameriprise Financial hires five advisers in U.S.

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Asset manager and brokerage Ameriprise Financial Inc said it hired five advisers across different locations in the United States over the past few weeks.

John Ledford from Commonwealth Financial Network joined Ameriprise’s Orlando, Florida office. Ledford has $138 million in assets under management, according to details provided by Ameriprise.

Steve Jacobson, who manages $124 million in assets, joined the New Orleans, Louisiana office from Raymond James Financial Inc.

Kevin Barnes, with $148 million in assets under management, joined Ameriprise’s Bentonville, Arkansas office from broker-dealer ProEquities Inc.

Ron Camisasca, who manages $96 million in assets, joined the company’s Clearwater, Florida office from Morgan Stanley.

Sandra Hudgins, who has $100 million in assets under management, joined the Dallas, Texas office from Merrill Lynch.

Ledford, Jacobson, Camisasca and Hudgins were hired as employees, while Barnes joined as an independent adviser. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

