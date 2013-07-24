FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2013 / 8:59 PM / 4 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Ameriprise lands adviser in Georgia from Synovus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Ameriprise Financial Inc said Thursday that it has landed Georgia-based adviser Michael Butler from Synovus Financial Corp.

Butler, who joined Ameriprise in Alpharetta, Georgia in June, manages $118 million in client assets, Ameriprise said.

Butler had been with Synovus since 2006, according to regulatory filings, and also previously worked for Allstate Financial Services and UBS Financial Services, according to regulatory filings.

Synovus, a Columbus, Georgia-based financial services company with $27 billion in assets, couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

In an earnings report released Wednesday, Minneapolis-based Ameriprise reported it had $703 billion in assets under management and administration at the end of June. It ended the second quarter with 9,788 advisers, down 15 from a year earlier.

