ON THE MOVE-Ameriprise hires 3-broker team from U.S. Bancorp
#Funds News
December 30, 2014

ON THE MOVE-Ameriprise hires 3-broker team from U.S. Bancorp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Inc said Tuesday it hired away a three-broker team from U.S. Bancorp’s Investments division .

In the first week of December, financial advisers Mark Frederick, Timothy Breitfelder and Larry Eggers joined Ameriprise in Dubuque, Iowa, having left U.S. Bancorp, where they had managed $218 million in client assets, according to a statement from Ameriprise.

As of Oct. 30, Ameriprise had nearly 9,700 advisers in the firm’s advice and wealth management segment, and $797 billion in assets under management and administration overall. Ameriprise will announce its fourth quarter results for 2014 on Jan. 28, 2015. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts)

