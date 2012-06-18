Ameriprise funds unit closing target-date line-up

June 18 (Reuters) - Money manager Columbia Management said it will shut down the eight funds in its target-date lineup at the end of August after failing to attract enough investors in the hotly competitive category.

Boston-based Columbia, a unit of Ameriprise Financial Inc , said the funds had total assets of only $30 million, despite the popularity of the category across the fund industry.

Investors poured $23 billion so far this year and $38 billion last year into target-date funds, according to funds researcher Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

So-called target-date funds are designed to ease the task of saving for retirement by making asset allocation decisions for investors based on their intended retirement date.

The most popular target date line-ups this year were run by Vanguard Group, Fidelity Investors and T. Rowe Price Group Inc , according to Lipper.

Columbia spokesman Charles Keller said the firm was focusing on other areas. “We continually review our line-up to ensure a focus on products that best serve our investors and the marketplace,” Keller said. “As a result of these efforts we have decided to liquidate the funds.”

Columbia ranked as the eighth largest U.S. manager of long-term mutual funds at the end of March, according to industry trade group the Investment Company Institute.

The unit oversaw total assets of $344 billion at the end of the first quarter, Ameriprise reported.

The closing of Columbia target-date funds was reported by the Ignites.com fund news website earlier Monday.