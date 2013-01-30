FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ameriprise quarterly profit up 31 pct, driven by wealth business
January 30, 2013 / 9:31 PM / 5 years ago

Ameriprise quarterly profit up 31 pct, driven by wealth business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Ameriprise Financial Inc said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter operating earnings rose 31 percent, driven by strong results from the company’s advice and wealth management business.

The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company reported operating earnings of $367 million, or $1.71 a share, for the three months ended Dec 31. Analysts on average expected the company to earn $1.47 a share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s total assets under management and administration, which includes both the wealth and asset management businesses, rose 8 percent in the fourth quarter to $681 billion.

