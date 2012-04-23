FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Ameriprise 1st-qtr beats Street, raises dividend
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2012 / 9:00 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Ameriprise 1st-qtr beats Street, raises dividend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Raises dividend to $0.35 per common share

* Q1 oper EPS $1.45 vs est $1.40

* AUM of $675 bln as of March 31

* Shares up 10 pct in extended trade

April 23 (Reuters) - Broker dealer Ameriprise Financial Inc posted a quarterly profit above estimates, and raised its quarterly cash dividend 25 percent, sending its shares up 10 percent in after-market trade.

First-quarter net income from continuing operations fell to $245 million, or $1.06 per share, from $312 million, or $1.21 per share, a year ago.

On an operating basis, the company earned $1.45 per share.

Analysts, on average, expected the company to earn $1.40 a share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating revenue from the company’s wealth management segment grew 4 percent to $954 million, while total assets under management and administration were $675 billion at March 31.

The company increased its quarterly cash dividend to 35 cents per common share, its third increase since February last year.

Shares of the Minneapolis-based company were up 10 percent at $58.37 in extended trade. They closed at $52.84 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.