UPDATE 1-Ameriprise 1st-qtr beats Street, raises dividend

April 23 (Reuters) - Broker dealer Ameriprise Financial Inc posted a quarterly profit above estimates, and raised its quarterly cash dividend 25 percent, sending its shares up 10 percent in after-market trade.

First-quarter net income from continuing operations fell to $245 million, or $1.06 per share, from $312 million, or $1.21 per share, a year ago.

On an operating basis, the company earned $1.45 per share.

Analysts, on average, expected the company to earn $1.40 a share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating revenue from the company’s wealth management segment grew 4 percent to $954 million, while total assets under management and administration were $675 billion at March 31.

The company increased its quarterly cash dividend to 35 cents per common share, its third increase since February last year.

Shares of the Minneapolis-based company were up 10 percent at $58.37 in extended trade. They closed at $52.84 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.