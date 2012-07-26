FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Amerisource profit beats market, outlook more positive
July 26, 2012 / 11:43 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Amerisource profit beats market, outlook more positive

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q3 EPS $0.71 vs est $0.69

* Q3 rev fell 2 pct to $19.77 bln

* Raises lower end of year profit forecast

July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen Corp reported a quarterly profit just ahead of analysts’ estimates despite a slight fall in revenue, and it raised the lower end of its earnings view for the fiscal year.

For the third quarter, the company posted a net income of $181.3 million, or 71 cents a share, compared with $184.4 million, or 66 cents a share, a year ago.

Earnings per share rose as the company is buying back shares and the number outstanding fell 8 percent.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 69 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue for the third quarter, ended June 30, fell nearly 2 percent to $19.77 billion.

Amerisource raised the lower end of its fiscal-year profit view by 6 cents, and now expects earnings of $2.80 to $2.84 per share and flat to modest growth in revenue.

For the next financial year, the company expects “high single digit to low double digit earnings-per-share growth.”

Amerisource, with a market value of $9.66 billion, is one of the three largest wholesalers of prescription drugs in the United States, along with McKesson Corp and Cardinal Health Inc.

The company’s shares closed at $37.95 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

