Amerisource replaces Cardinal Health as Express Scripts supplier
July 31, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

Amerisource replaces Cardinal Health as Express Scripts supplier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen Corp signed a three-year supply deal, worth $18.5 billion annually, with pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Holding Co, replacing rival Cardinal Health Inc .

In a regulatory filing, Cardinal Health said it was informed by Express Scripts that its distribution agreement will not be renewed.

Cardinal Health’s current agreement with Express Scripts will expire on Sept. 30.

Amerisource’s contract, effective Oct. 1, is expected to contribute about 23 percent of Amerisource’s revenue and about 3 percent of its earnings per share.

However, Amerisource said the deal would have no impact on Amerisource’s fiscal 2012 outlook, or on its preliminary forecast for fiscal 2013.

