April 26, 2012 / 11:46 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-AmerisourceBergen profit in line with estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen Corp reported quarterly results that were in line with market estimates and reaffirmed its full-year outlook.

The company said it continues to expect a full-year profit of $2.74 to $2.84 per share and a flat to modest growth in revenue.

The company posted a net income of $212.1 million, or 81 cents a share, in the second quarter compared with $$214.4 million, or 77 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 1.6 percent to $20.07 billion.

Analysts, on an average, expected earnings of 81 cents per share on revenue of $20.05 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen closed at $37.85 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

