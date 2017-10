March 19 (Reuters) - Pharmaceuticals distributor AmerisourceBergen signed a 10-year distribution contract with Walgreen Co and associate Alliance Boots GmbH that will also allow them to acquire up to 23 percent of AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen said the deal was expected to contribute an incremental $28 billion in revenue and about 20 cents in earnings per share in fiscal 2014.