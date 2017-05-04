FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen profit falls 32 pct
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 10:42 AM / 3 months ago

Drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen profit falls 32 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen Corp's profit fell 32 percent, as operating expenses rose.

Net income fell to $411.5 million, or $1.86 per share, in the second quarter ended March 31, from $603.5 million, or $2.68 per share, a year earlier.

In the second quarter, operating expenses rose to $631 million from $125 million. Prior year's expenses included $504 million of Warrants income.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $37.15 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

