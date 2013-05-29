FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S. FTC challenges Pinnacle's bid to buy Ameristar
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 29, 2013 / 7:56 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-U.S. FTC challenges Pinnacle's bid to buy Ameristar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 29 (Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday it filed a complaint aimed at stopping casino operator Pinnacle Entertainment Inc from buying rival Ameristar Casinos Inc because the merger would reduce competition and lead to higher prices for customers in St. Louis and Lake Charles, Louisiana.

In its complaint, the FTC said the deal’s value was $2.8 billion because Pinnacle will pay $869 million for Ameristar’s outstanding stock and assume $1.9 billion in debt.

Pinnacle’s properties include seven casinos, two racetracks and the Heartland Poker Tour, according to its web site. Ameristar owns eight casinos, the FTC said.

Both companies have or soon will have casinos around Lake Charles, Louisiana, and St. Louis, Missouri, which means that the deal would reduce the number of casino owners in the area, potentially leading to higher prices and worse service for customers, the FTC said.

Pinnacle disagreed with the FTC’s analysis of the deal.

“The merger of these two gaming-entertainment property portfolios would not have any adverse effect on competition in any of the geographies in which the combined company would operate,” Anthony Sanfilippo, CEO of Pinnacle Entertainment, said in a statement.

Ameristar declined to comment.

The FTC will challenge the proposed transaction by arguing its case before an internal FTC judge. It has also authorized its staff to seek a court order preventing the deal from closing.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.