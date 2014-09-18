What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Friday, Sept. 19

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day’s major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) Alibaba shares are expected to start trading after one of the largest initial public offerings ever, raising more than $21 billion and valuing the company at more than $160 billion. The Conference Board is due to release its leading indicators for August which analysts expect to have dipped to 0.4 percent (1000/1400). Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President and CEO Richard W. Fisher is expected to get interviewed on Fox Business News where he is likely to explain why he dissented at the Fed’s meeting this week. Statistics Canada is expected to release inflation data for August (0830/1230). The consumer price index is forecast to hold at a 2.1 percent annualized rate in August, holding above the Bank of Canada’s 2 percent target and likely giving the central bank enough room to maintain its neutral stance on interest rates. The measure of core inflation, which is more closely watched by the bank, is seen edging up to a still comfortable 1.8 percent. Separately, the country’s statistical agency also issues July’s wholesale trade (0830/1230). The European Central Bank is due to release current account and net investment flow data for July (0400/0800). Separately, the ECB publishes weekly data on how much banks repay loans taken in twin long-term refinancing operations. Mexico’s INEGI will release its quarterly and annualized private spending data for the second quarter (0900/1300). For the same period, aggregate demand data is due to be released, which was previously 0.70 percent. Minutes from Mexico’s central bank’s last meeting on Sept. 5 are expected to show policymakers are convinced that a recent spike in inflation is temporary while an economic recovery continues to gain force. Mexico is expected to hold interest rates steady into next year until the U.S. Federal Reserve begins to raise its benchmark rate. Separately, Brazil’s IBGE is likely to release its mid-month inflation for September which analysts expect to have advanced to 0.35 percent. The annualized mid-month inflation is also likely to have edged up to 6.57 percent (0800/1200). (All analysts’ estimates are according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/) (Compiled By Nandi Kaul in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)