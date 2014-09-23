What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Wednesday, Sept. 24

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day’s major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) Sales of newly constructed homes likely accelerated in August, signaling an improving housing sector. New home sales stood at a 430,000-unit pace last month, up from 412,000 units in July, the Commerce Department is expected to announce in its monthly report (1000/1400). Separately, Mortgage Bankers Association data on weekly mortgage applications is due (0700/1100). Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaks on the U.S. economy before the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City Economic Forum in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on the economic outlook, monetary policy and communications before the CFA Society of Cleveland in Cleveland, Ohio. Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks before the Conference on Labor Market Slack hosted by the Peterson Institute in Washington. Accenture, a consulting and outsourcing service provider, is expected to report fourth-quarter results that are slightly above the analysts’ average estimate, helped by growth in its consulting business. The company’s consulting business showed signs of a rebound last quarter after a long period of falling revenue. However, the company has warned of weak margins. Analysts had suggested that the company was facing pricing pressure from rivals such as International Business Machines amid sluggish business spending. Paychex, a provider of payroll, human resource, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small-to-medium-sized businesses, reports first-quarter results. On the same day, Jabil Circuit, a provider of electronic manufacturing services and solutions, is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results.

BlackBerry is set to officially launch its new Passport device. The device is sure to grab attention due to its unconventional design and is aimed at customers who want the feel of a tactile keyboard without compromising on a large-screen experience. The device is designed specifically to serve those in the medical field and boasts a much wider screen, making it easier to work documents and medical scans. Along with nifty features such as a touch-sensitive physical keyboard, the device also comes pre-loaded with the Amazon App Store, a move that is set to give BlackBerry users access to a large database of Android applications, fixing many of the gaps in its consumer app offerings. Citizens Financial’s IPO is expected to raise about $3.5 billion at the top end of its expected price range, making it the biggest U.S. bank share offering this year. Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), which owns Citizens, will receive all the proceeds from the offering, which will be used to boost the British bank’s capital base. Separately, the IPO of the century-old food retailer Smart & Final Stores Inc is expected to raise about $188 million at the top end of its expected price range. Backed by private equity firm Ares Management LP, the company will be valued at close to $1 billion at the top end of the range. U.S. homebuilder KB Home is expected to post a higher revenue and profit for the third quarter as demand picked up after a tepid spring selling season. Larger peer Lennar Corp also reported better-than-expected results as it sold more homes at higher prices and posted a 23 percent jump in orders, higher than the 8 percent growth in the previous quarter. Investors will focus on KB Home’s selling prices and strategy on discounts in the coming few quarters. Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane will give a speech on the state of the economy after the global crisis entitled “Are We There Yet? The United States and Canada After the Global Financial Crisis”. Al Monaco, President & CEO of Enbridge, will give a speech on “Delivering Market Access: Making progress in a new energy dynamic”. He is set to be pressed on the firm’s troubled Northern Gateway pipeline from the Alberta tar sands to the Pacific Coast. The third day of the Reuters Russia Investment Summit being held in Moscow, where during closed on-the-record sessions Reuters journalists will interview top leaders, CEOs, leading executives and more, including: Russian Agriculture Minister Nikolai Fyodorov; Vimpelcom Head of Russia Business Unit Mikhail Slobodin; Moscow Exchange CEO Alexander Afanasiev; Pipe Innovation Technologies (PIT) Owner Ivan Shabalov; Yandex CEO and Co-owner Arkady Volozh; Sberbank Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board Alexander Morozov; and Rolf Founder Sergei Petrov. Brazil’s central bank releases its August report on the balance of payments (0930/1330). The central bank also releases weekly capital flows and foreign reserves data (1130/1530). Mexico’s consumer price data for the first half of September will show whether inflation continued to climb above the central bank’s 4 percent ceiling after reaching 4.15 percent in the full month through August, a spike that central banks predict will fade in the first half of next year (0900/1300). Economic activity out the same day will reveal whether Mexico’s recovery gained steam in July, after GDP data last month showed that the economy expanded more than expected in the second quarter as industrial activity and domestic demand picked up (0900/1300). Argentina releases data for second quarter gross domestic product. The GDP figures will help determine if Argentina is still officially in recession. Latin America’s third-largest economy contracted for the second quarter in a row in the first three months of the year. Private economists see Argentina contracting between 2 and 3 percent this year as industrial output and private consumption decline (1500/1900). (All analysts’ estimates are according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/) (Compiled By Nandi Kaul in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)