What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Wednesday, Nov. 26

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day’s major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The Commerce Department is expected to report that orders for a range of durable goods rebounded in October, while orders for capital goods, excluding defense and aircraft, recovered after falling 1.6 percent in September (0830/1330). Consumer spending is expected to have risen 0.3 percent in October after dropping 0.2 percent in September. The report is also likely to show that income grew 0.4 percent, adding to September’s 0.2 percent gain (0830/1330). Meanwhile, the Labor Department releases data for initial claims for state unemployment benefits (0830/1330). Later on, the Commerce Department is expected to report that new home sales rose to a 472,000 unit pace in October from a 467,000 unit rate in September (1000/1500). Deere & Co releases fourth-quarter results before the bell. Falling grain and oilseed prices have hurt sales of tractors, harvesters and other agricultural machinery and forced the world’s largest maker of farm equipment to cut its 2014 forecast. The company will offer investors a first glimpse of what it expects in 2015. Analysts say the industry’s outlook has deteriorated since Deere last provided an update. Seadrill Ltd, the world’s biggest offshore driller, is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings, with all the focus on its forecast, dividend and a deal with Rosneft that may have to be called off. Earnings are expected to be flat, but charter rates are plunging and the company will have to cut its dividend eventually unless the market turns dramatically. Chinese solar panel maker ReneSola Ltd is expected to report a profit in the third quarter compared with a loss a year ago, helped by higher panel shipments. The company has been able to continue selling panels in the United States, despite being hit by U.S. anti-dumping duties on imports from China. Mexico’s trade balance data will signal whether factory exports and non-oil consumer imports continued to slip in October (0900/1400). Transportation Safety Board of Canada will hold a news conference to release its 2014 watch list containing the issues it considers to be the biggest risk to Canada’s transportation system. The TSB has made a series of recommendations in the aftermath of the 2013 Lac-Megantic oil-by-rail disaster that killed 47 people. (Compiled by Sourav Bose in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)