What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Friday, Dec. 12

Data from the U.S. Labor Department is expected to show that producer prices were dragged down by collapsing energy prices in November, and even outside of energy, price gains were likely muted (0830/1330). The report could bolster the Federal Reserve's resolve to keep interest rates near zero for months to come, and could feed into the central bank's debate next week over whether to keep its pledge that borrowing costs will stay at rock bottom for a "considerable time." Separately, the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's preliminary reading on the overall index of consumer sentiment for December will be released (0955/1455). Shares of auto parts maker Metaldyne Performance Group Inc are expected to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company's initial public offering of 15.4 million shares could raise up to $323 million at the top end of the expected price range of $18-$21 each. The company would be valued at about $1.4 billion at the top end of the IPO price range. Retail sales in Brazil probably rose in October for the third straight month, according to a Reuters survey of economists, extending a weak recovery but remaining vulnerable to a plunge in consumer confidence. Statistics agency IBGE releases its report on October retail sales at 0600 ET (1100 GMT). (Compiled by Ayesha Sruti Ahmed in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)