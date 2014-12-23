FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Wednesday, Dec. 24
December 23, 2014 / 7:35 PM / 3 years ago

What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Wednesday, Dec. 24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day’s major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The U.S. Labor Department issues its weekly update on new applications for unemployment insurance. Jobless claims likely ticked up in the latest week, but remained at levels consistent with a firming labor market. Economists polled by Reuters expect initial claims to climb to 290,000 from 289,000 the prior week (0830/1330). (Compiled by Ayesha Sruti Ahmed in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

