What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Tuesday, Jan. 6

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day’s major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The Institute for Supply Management releases a report on services sector activity in December (0945/1445). Also releasing on Tuesday is Markit’s final reading on services activity (0945/1445) and government data on factory orders in November (1000/1500). Micron Technology Inc posts first-quarter results and investors will be looking for further signs of strong demand for DRAM and NAND chips that has helped propel the company’s stock gains over the past year. The company’s commentary could also give clues about future demand for personal computers. Statistics Canada releases producer prices data for November. Producer prices could continue to feel the weight of cheaper energy, which has helped take factory prices lower in recent months. The median forecast in a Reuters survey of economists is for a 0.8 percent fall in producer prices and a 4.7 percent fall in raw materials prices, month on month (0830/1330). (Compiled by Ayesha Sruti Ahmed in Bengaluru; Edited by Don Sebastian)