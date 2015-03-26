What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Friday, March 27

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The Commerce Department is scheduled to publish the final reading on real GDP for the fourth quarter of 2014. (0830/1230) Real GDP increased at an annual rate of 2.2 percent in the quarter, according to the second estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The University of Michigan is scheduled to release final reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment for March. (1000/1400) Carnival Corp, the world's largest cruise operator, forecast first-quarter profit below analysts' average estimates in December, with net revenue yields not growing more than 1 percent. Analysts expect demand and pricing to have improved since. The company has been in talks with government agencies in China to develop a cruise line for the fast-growing market, as it battles growing competition in the Caribbean. Investors will look for signs of improved pricing in the Caribbean after months of discounting and updates on the proposed cruise line in China. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco Conference "The New Normal for Monetary Policy". (1545/1945). BlackBerry Ltd is expected to report a fourth-quarter loss and a sharp decline in revenue. Much of this has already been baked into expectations, and the big focus will be on any indications of an uptick in software revenue. Analysts and investors will be looking for signs whether the company can deliver on its promise of growing software revenue, as it pivots to become more of a software and services player. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Stanley Fischer speaks on "The Nonbank Financial Sector: Issues and Regulation" before a Deutsche Bundesbank conference in Frankfurt. (0630/1030) Brazil is expected to release fourth-quarter GDP data. (0800/1200) Latin America's largest economy probably contracted in the quarter as investments plunged, capping the worst year since 2009. Recent methodological changes to Brazil's national accounts make this release particularly hard to predict. Separately, Mexico's statistics institute is due to release trade balance data and jobless rate for February. (1000/1400) (Compiled by Astha Rawat in Bengaluru)