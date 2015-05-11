What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Tuesday, May 12

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day’s major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT)

Boeing Co holds its annual investor conference. Company executives will talk to analysts and investors at its Chicago headquarters, starting at 1000 ET (1400 GMT). On the agenda are presentations by CEO Jim McNerney, COO Dennis Muilenburg, CFO Greg Smith, Airplane CEO Ray Conner and Defense CEO Chris Chadwick.

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams speaks on the economic outlook before the New York Association for Business Economics. (1245/1645)

The U.S. Treasury Department releases the budget statement for April. Analysts expect a surplus of $154.8 billion, up from a deficit of $53 billion in March.

Encana Corp, Canada’s largest natural gas producer, is likely to report first-quarter earnings marred by weak oil and natural gas prices. The company spent billions to diversify its production away from being solely a gas producer, acquiring oil assets in Texas oil basins just as prices for the fossil fuel collapsed.

Real estate website operator Zillow Group Inc is expected to report first-quarter revenue below the average analyst estimate. Zillow completed the acquisition of Trulia in February, but the lengthy Federal Trade Commission review may have crimped the smaller rival’s ability to sell, analysts said. Zillow forecast lower-than-expected 2015 revenue in April, citing Trulia’s challenged agent ad sales and called 2015 a transition year. Investors will be looking for more clarity on Trulia’s contribution to Zillow’s earnings.

Web-hosting company GoDaddy Inc will report its first quarterly results since its debut in April. GoDaddy manages about 59 million Internet domains, nearly a fifth of the world’s total, and has since expanded into new areas and made an international push. Its revenue grew about 52 percent in the past three years to nearly $1.39 billion.

