What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Thursday, June 11

U.S. retail sales are likely to have rebounded in May as consumers stepped up purchases of automobiles. Analysts expect the Commerce Department to report a 1.1 percent rise in retail sales, which were flat in April. Excluding autos, retail sales are expected to rise 0.7 percent in May compared to a 0.1 percent increase in April. (0830/1230) The government will also release figures on import and export prices for May. Import prices are expected to have risen 0.8 percent against a 0.3 percent drop in April, while export prices are expected to have risen 0.2 percent, compared to a 0.7 percent decline in April. (0830/1230) Separately, the department will release April data for business inventories, which is expected to have increased 0.2 percent from 0.1 percent in March. (1000/1400) In another report, the Labor Department issues weekly jobless claims data. Initial jobless claims are expected to have increased to 277,000 from 276,000 the previous week. (0830/1230)

The Bank of Canada will release its financial system review, where it talks about the main risks to the economy. Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz will hold a news conference after the review’s release.

Statistics Canada will release capacity utilization data for the first quarter, which is expected to have dropped 83 percent, compared with 83.6 percent in the fourth quarter. (0830/1230) In another report, Statistics Canada issues the New Housing Price Index for April, which is expected to have risen 0.1 percent in the month. (0830/1230)

Brazil’s central bank releases the minutes of its last rate-setting meeting, in which it could signal a continuation of the aggressive rate-hiking cycle or an end to tightening that risks deepening an expected economic recession. The bank is expected to clarify if it is closer to fulfilling its promise of bringing inflation to the center of the official target in 2016.

Mexico’s national statistics office will release April data for industrial output, which is expected to have increased 0.10 percent. Separately, Chile’s central bank meets to decide the interest rate. Analysts expect that rates will be kept steady at 3 percent.

LIVECHAT - GLOBAL OUTLOOK: Franziska Ohnsorge, Lead Author of the World Bank Group's Global Economic Prospects Report Franziska Ohnsorge, lead author of the report, will present the analysis contained in the latest edition of Global Economic Prospects, including a view on growth prospects for developing countries, high income countries and the global economic and financial environment. The report also includes two special features on the 'U.S. Interest Rate Liftoff: What are the Potential Risks for Emerging and Developing Countries?' and 'After the Commodities Boom - What Next for Low-Income Countries?' Join Franziska in the forum at 0715 ET (1115 GMT). To join the forum, click here. bit.ly/1kTxdKD