What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Friday, June 12

The U.S. Labor Department releases Producer Price Index for May. The index is expected to have increased 0.4 percent for the month, compared with the 0.4 percent decline in April. (0830/1230) The University of Michigan’s preliminary June reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment is expected to have risen to 91.5 from 90.7 in May. (1000/1400)

Shares of chicken wing restaurant chain Wingstop Inc are expected to start trading on the Nasdaq. The Dallas-based company, 84 percent owned by Roark Capital, operates 712 “pre-jet” aviation-themed restaurants in 36 states and six countries outside the United States. Selling stockholders include former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman, the face of the company as well as a director.

Canada’s Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, will be released for the month of May.

Peru’s central bank meets to decide the benchmark interest rate, which is likely to be kept steady at 3.25 percent. (1900/2300)

LIVECHAT: MACRO STRATEGY - Russell Investments' Steve Wood on U.S. investment opportunities With Europe stuttering and clear signs of a slowdown in China's growth, investors are pinning a lot on continued strength in U.S. asset markets. Can the U.S. economy carry the weight of the world? Russell Investments strategist Steve Wood joins the forum to talk about diversification and the outlook for Fed monetary policy at 1100 ET (1500 GMT). To join the Global Markets Forum, click here, bit.ly/1kTxdKD