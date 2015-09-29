What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Wednesday, Sept 30

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard give welcome remarks before the Third Annual Community Banking Research and Policy Conference, co-sponsored by the Federal Reserve System and Conference of State Bank Supervisors in St. Louis, Missouri. (1500/1900) Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley is scheduled to speak before the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) Liquidity Forum, in New York. (0830/1230) The ADP National Employment Report for September is due to be released, with economists estimating a gain of 194,000 jobs this month, after private payrolls increased 190,000 in August. (0815/1215) The Mortgage Bankers Association will release its index of mortgage application activity for the week ended Sept. 25. (0700/1100) The Chicago Business Barometer for September is expected to read 53.0, down from 54.4 in August. (0945/1345) Canada releases the monthly gross domestic product report. Economists estimate that the economy picked up by 0.2 percent in July. That should help underscore expectations by both policymakers and economists that growth regained momentum in the third quarter. Canada was in a mild recession in the first half of the year as it was hit by a drop in the price of oil, a major export for the country. (0830/1230) IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde participates in a conversation hosted by the Council of the Americas on global economic policies and prospects in Washington ahead of the Annual Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group in Lima, Peru in October. (1030/1430) Brazil's central bank releases its monthly report on the federal budget. The primary budget deficit in August is expected to have widened to 14.45 billion reais, compared to a deficit of 10.02 billion reais in July. The central bank will also announce the capital flows and foreign reserves data. Meanwhile, Chilean manufacturing production for August is estimated to have risen 0.6 percent. In a separate report, INE data is expected to show that Chile's unemployment rose 6.8 percent in August. LIVECHAT - Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist, RIA Capital Markets Join Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets, at 0500 ET/0900 GMT for a look at what lies in store for fixed-income markets for the rest of the year. To join the Global Markets Forum, click here bit.ly/1kTxdKD (Compiled By Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Edited by Don Sebastian)