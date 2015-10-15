What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Friday, Oct 16

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) General Electric Co will report quarterly results for the first time since activist investor Nelson Peltz took a $2.5 billion stake in the U.S. conglomerate, adding new pressure on GE to show progress in its move to become a more focused industrial goods manufacturer. Toward that end, investors will look for improvement in GE's third-quarter profit margins, while seeking an update on the company's efforts to sell off its GE Capital financing businesses. As one of the first large industrial companies to report results, GE's results will be closely watched as a barometer for the health of the global economy. U.S. industrial production likely contracted for a second straight month in September as strong domestic demand was eclipsed by a slowing global economy and a resurgent dollar. Manufacturing is also being held back by lower oil prices that have undercut capital investment in the energy sector, as well as a slow pace of inventory accumulation. According to a survey, industrial production fell 0.2 percent last month after declining 0.4 percent in August. (0915/1315) Meanwhile, the University of Michigan's preliminary index for October on overall consumer sentiment is expected to rise to 89.0, compared with the final reading of 87.2 in September. (1000/1400) Also, the Labor Department will issue the monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS. Job openings are expected to have fallen to 5.625 million in August after surging to a record high of 5.8 million in July. (1000/1400) Separately, the Treasury Department will release a report on Treasury international capital for August. (1600/2000) Honeywell International Inc, a maker of aircraft parts and climate control systems, is expected to report higher third-quarter profit, helped by cost controls. The company, which counts Boeing Co and Bombardier Inc among its customers, has cut jobs and sold or merged businesses to reduce costs. However, Honeywell is expected to report a lower revenue, partly hurt by a strong dollar. Investors will look for comments on fourth-quarter and full-year financial forecasts. Canadian manufacturing sales data is likely to show factory sales fell 1 percent in August, after a 1.7 percent rise in July. (0830/1230) Separately, Statistics Canada will release the data on foreign investment in Canadian securities in August. (0830/1230) Colombia's retail sales are expected to have risen 2.5 percent in August compared with the same month last year. The country's industrial production, meanwhile, is likely to have grown 1.1 percent in the same period. LIVECHAT - Investor Focus: Charles Diebel, head of rates, Aviva Investors It's not been the easiest of years for investors, with many major asset classes in the red. We recap how bond markets have fared and look at some strategies to see you through to the end of the year with Charles Diebel, head of rates, Aviva Investors. (0500/0900) To join the Global Markets Forum, click here bit.ly/1kTxdKD (Compiled By Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)