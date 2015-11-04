What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Thursday, Nov 5

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) Walt Disney Co is expected to report fourth-quarter revenue below the analyst average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. The media company cut its profit forecast for its cable networks unit in August as it expects a decline in subscribers and impact from currency rates. Investors will be looking for any comments on Disney's struggling sports network ESPN, which is in the middle of a reorganization, and guidance on cable subscriber numbers. Celgene Corp is set to report third-quarter profit and revenue above analysts' estimates as strong demand for its cancer treatments, Revlimid and Abraxane, and psoriasis drug Otezla overcomes the impact of a strong dollar. Investors will be looking at the company's progress in developing its Crohn's disease treatment and on how it is positioned to reach its goal of $20 billion in revenue by 2020. Nvidia Corp is expected to report third-quarter profit and revenue above analysts' estimates, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. The graphics chip maker's gaming revenue is expected to have risen, helped by the popularity of its GeForce gaming chips. Nvidia has also been increasing its focus on making chips that allow people to play graphics-heavy games over the Internet and chips used in a car's dashboard display and in self-driving cars. U.S. nonfarm productivity is expected to have fallen in the third quarter, putting modest upward pressure on labor costs. A survey of economists forecast productivity, which measures hourly output per worker, slipping at a 0.2 percent annual pace, having increased at a 3.3 percent rate in the second quarter. (0830/1330) Also, unit labor costs, the price of labor per unit of output, is estimated to have increased at a 2.3 percent rate in the period. (0830/1330) Meanwhile, the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits likely increased 2,000 to a seasonally adjusted 262,000 the previous week. (0830/1330) Seven years after the depths of the financial crisis, top Wall Street regulators still frustrated with a lack of improvement in ethics and behavior will meet with bank chief executives to urge reforms. It is the second such "workshop" hosted by the New York Fed, where everything from internal bank messaging to hiring and recruitment will be dissected. A G30 report called "Banking Conduct and Culture: A Call for Sustained and Comprehensive Reform" will be presented at the event. International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde, Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman, Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat and New York Fed President William Dudley are among those attending. News Corp, the publisher of the Wall Street Journal, is expected to report first-quarter revenue and profit below analysts' expectations, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. Investors will look for revenue growth in the company's book publishing business and also look for signs that News Corp is able to revive sales growth in its news and information unit. Earlier in the day, magazine publisher Time Inc is expected to report third-quarter earnings above Wall Street estimates, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. The publisher of Sports Illustrated and Time magazine has been on a cost-cutting spree as it looks to counter the decline in print advertising revenue. Norton antivirus maker Symantec Corp is expected to report second-quarter revenue slightly below the average analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. Symantec, which agreed to sell its data storage unit Veritas in August, has been facing headwinds with lower demand for antivirus software as users turn to advanced products for protection against sophisticated cyber attacks. Molson Coors Brewing Co, the maker of Coors Light brew, is expected to report third-quarter sales slightly above the average analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. The company is widely speculated to pick up the remaining stake in MillerCoors, its U.S. joint venture with SABMiller, if antitrust regulators require SABMiller to shed that business to give their green signal to Anheuser-Busch InBev's offer. U.S. power company Duke Energy Corp is expected to report a higher third-quarter profit, helped by low fuel costs and strong demand for electricity in summer. The company bought Piedmont Natural Gas last week to reduce its reliance on power demand, which tends to be seasonal and is on the wane due to increased energy efficiency. Hollywood studio DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc is expected to report third-quarter profit well below analysts' expectations, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. DreamWorks warned last quarter that sales and marketing costs would be higher in the second half of 2015 because of upfront costs associated with the Netflix contract and increased marketing for holiday classics. BCE Inc and Telus Corp, two of Canada's biggest telecom companies, will report third-quarter results, with investors keen on an update on the number of wireless subscribers as the main growth driver for the industry shows signs of plateauing. Both also have television operations they are preparing for upcoming regulatory changes that could alter their relationships with content owners. Oil and gas producer Apache Corp is expected to report a loss for the third quarter, hurt by a prolonged slump in oil prices. The company said on Friday that it had made "significant discoveries" in the North Sea and investors will want to know if the company plans to develop these assets. They will also seek updates on spending in U.S. shale fields. Refiner HollyFrontier Corp is expected to report a higher third-quarter profit as low crude costs boost its margins. The company was among the bidders for Citgo Petroleum Corp late last year and the target of Tesoro Corp in the first quarter. With neither deal working out, investors will look for comments on the company's future M&A plans. Cosmetics company Coty Inc is expected to report third-quarter sales above analysts' estimates, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. The company said in July that it would buy 43 brands from personal care products maker Procter & Gamble, mainly in the beauty and grooming segment. In the face of rapidly declining demand for perfumes and a renewed focus on personal care products sector, investors will be interested in any comments on the future of Coty's perfume business. Travel review website operator TripAdvisor Inc is expected to report third-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. The company, which owns websites such as tripadvisor.com and oyster.com, is expected to be hurt by a strong dollar and slow traffic growth at its websites. Investors will be looking for updates on the company's room-booking deal with Priceline. Videogame maker Take-Two Interactive Software Inc is expected to report second-quarter profit and revenue above analysts' estimates, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. Take-Two is expected to benefit from strong sales of its games "NBA 2K16" and "Grand Theft Auto V". Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc reports third-quarter results as auto sales are poised to set an annual record in both the United States and Canada. Investors will be interested in CEO Don Walker's thoughts on the recent Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement negotiated by the former Stephen Harper government, with rivals Linamar Corp and Martinrea International Inc having expressed support for the deal. Canada's largest carrier Air Canada is scheduled to report third-quarter results amid lower fuel costs, but with revenues squeezed as competition weighs on passenger fares. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, Canada's No.2 oil and gas company, is expected to report a third-quarter loss, compared with a year-earlier profit, as a steep decline in oil prices saps profitability. Investors will want to know about the company's spending plans, cost cuts and production targets as it defers new projects. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc is expected to report a higher third-quarter profit. The newly elected Liberal government in Canada is expected to create more opportunities in the infrastructure sector with increased spending, which bodes well for SNC Lavalin. Investors will be keen to hear more about the new CEO's plans to improve operational efficiency in its financial report. Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline operator, releases its third-quarter results and may provide an update on the startup date for the recently approved reversal of its 300,000 barrel-per-day, Line 9 crude oil pipeline. Saputo Inc, one of Canada's biggest dairies, reports second-quarter results. Investors will look out for Saputo's take on how the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact may affect its business and its interest in acquisitions. Crescent Point Energy, one of Canada's biggest oil producers, is expected to report a lower profit for the third quarter, hurt by a steep fall in oil prices. The company slashed its dividend in August. Investors will look for commentary on its near-term plans for acquisitions, after the company recently bought light oil producers Coral Hill and Legacy Oil+Gas Inc. Canada's dominant stock exchange operator TMX Group Ltd is expected to report a rise in third-quarter revenue as listings slowly pick up and it repositions itself to sharpen its focus on technology-driven core products and services. Canadian oil and gas producer Penn West Petroleum Ltd is expected to report a bigger quarterly loss, stung by a steep decline in oil prices. The company has already suspended its dividend, slashed jobs, cut its capital budget and sold assets, and investors will look for comments on any further debt reduction when it reports third-quarter results. Fertilizer maker Agrium Inc reports third-quarter results as nitrogen and potash prices stay under pressure. Investors will look for an update on the scaling up of production at its Saskatchewan potash mine, even as other companies slow output in an oversupplied market. Cielo SA, Brazil's No.1 card payment processor, is scheduled to report third-quarter results after the market closes. Profit growth at Cielo is expected to have stalled in the quarter as the nation's deepest recession in a quarter-century takes a toll on transaction volumes, pricing and expense controls. The pace of purchasing activity in Canada is expected to have increased in October. The seasonally adjusted Ivey Purchasing Managers Index is expected to have increased to 54.0 from 53.7 in September. LIVECHAT - FX Markets with Eddie Tofpik, head of foreign exchange, ADM Investor Services International Eddie Tofpik, head of foreign exchange at ADM Investor Services International, joins us at 0500/1000 for a look at the major currencies and what might be in store for them in the last few weeks of the year. 