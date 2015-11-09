What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Tuesday, Nov. 10

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) D.R. Horton Inc, the No.1 U.S. homebuilder, is expected to report a rise in revenue and profit for the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, helped by higher home sales. Investors want to see how D.R. Horton coped with labor shortages, which led to construction delays for smaller rival PulteGroup Inc in the period and caused its profit to fall more than a fifth. The Labor Department will release the data on import and export prices for October. Economists have estimated that import prices dropped 0.1 percent last month. (0830/1330) Meanwhile, U.S. wholesale inventories are expected to have remained unchanged in September. (1000/1500) Also, the National Federation of Independent Business will issue the Small Business Optimism Index for October. (0600/1100) U.S. Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans and U.S. Treasury acting Assistant Secretary Seth Carpenter are panelists at Chicago Booth School's Initiative on Global Markets, "The $13 Trillion Question: Managing the U.S. Government's Debt," in Chicago. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew will participate in a moderated conversation before the 2015 Annual Meeting of Securities Industries and Financial Markets Association in Washington. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc Chief Executive Mike Pearson and other executives will hold a conference call to discuss the company's operations and plans to move on from its controversial relationship with specialty pharmacy Philidor. Quebec-based Valeant has been accused of inflating sales through its relationship with Philidor, which Valeant recently said it would terminate. The company's stock hit 2-1/2 year lows last week on mounting criticism of Valeant which also includes hiking drug prices. Vodafone Group Plc, the world's second-largest mobile operator by subscribers, is scheduled to release results for the six months ended Sept. 30. Investors will be looking for signs of a pick-up in revenue growth after the company's investments in upgrading its networks for 4G and fixed line broadband in markets such as Germany. Diageo Plc, the world's largest spirits company, holds its investor conference in New York. The company has come under pressure as its performance continues to be rocky, but a spate of recent asset sales should help soothe investors' concerns. LIVECHAT - FX Outlook with Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy, CIBC Join Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC, to discuss who will be the winners and the losers in the quest for a weaker currency as the Federal Reserve prepares to hike interest rates. (0515/1015) To join the Global Markets Forum, click here bit.ly/1kTxdKD (Compiled By Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)