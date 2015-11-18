What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Thursday, Nov 19

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) J.M. Smucker Co, known for its Folgers coffee and Jif peanut butter, is likely to report second-quarter sales slightly above analysts' average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. The company's sales have been boosted by higher demand for Dunkin' Donuts K-Cup pods, introduction of smaller cans of its Folgers coffee and lowered prices. The Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer is scheduled to speak on "Emerging Asia in Transition," before the Asia Economic Policy Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. (1645/2145) Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Dennis Lockhart will be speaking before the "Economic Outlook and Financial Impact 2016" event hosted by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce. Also, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York releases its Household Debt and Credit Report for the third quarter of 2015, an updated snapshot of household trends in borrowing and indebtedness, including data about mortgages, student loans, credit cards, auto loans and delinquencies. (1100/1600) Square Inc, the mobile payments company founded by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, is set to make a high-profile debut on the New York Stock Exchange. It is one of the year's most highly anticipated listings as investors worry about how Dorsey will split his time between Square and Twitter. Going head-to-head with Square will be Match Group, the owner of dating services such as Tinder, OkCupid and Match.com. The company plans to use the proceeds to repay debt owed to its parent company, Barry Diller's IAC/InterActive Corp. New applications for U.S. unemployment benefits likely fell last week, pointing to a steadily firming labor market. Initial claims for jobless benefits probably slipped to 271,000 from 276,000, according to a survey of economists. (0830/1330) Meanwhile, the Conference Board's Leading Economic Index, a gauge of future U.S. economic activity, is expected to have increased 0.5 percent in October after a drop of 0.2 percent in September. Also, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia will issue the Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey for November. (0830/1330) Software maker Workday Inc is expected to report third-quarter revenue above the average analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. The company has been benefiting from strong subscription growth for its web-based human resource management software. Apparel retailer Gap Inc is expected to report third-quarter profit below analysts' average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. Out of fashion merchandise and a general lack of trendy products have led to falling sales at the company's flagship Gap brand, forcing the retailer to discount heavily to bring in customers. Best Buy Co Inc, the biggest U.S. consumer electronics retail chain, is expected to report third-quarter profit above analysts' average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. Sales of Apple's new iPhones, launched during the quarter, are expected to have helped the company. Analysts also expect an ongoing cost-cutting plan to have helped boost margins. Precision Castparts Corp shareholders are expected to vote in Portland, Oregon on the $31.7 billion takeover of the aerospace parts maker by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The $235 per share all-cash purchase is Berkshire's largest ever acquisition. Buffett has acknowledged that he agreed to pay a full price for the company. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2016. The value of Canadian wholesale trade is likely to have gained 0.3 percent in September, according to a survey of economists, after its unexpected fall of 0.1 percent in August. (0830/1330) Brazil's annual inflation rate probably surpassed 10 percent in mid-November for the first time in 12 years, a milestone that could add further pressure on President Dilma Rousseff as the economy sinks into recession. Consumer prices as measured by the IPCA-15 index likely increased 10.26 percent in the 12 months through mid-November, up from 9.77 percent in mid-October and the highest since November 2003, according to a survey of economists. (0600/1100) Brazil's non-seasonally adjusted jobless rate, meanwhile, is expected to have remained unchanged in October from September at 7.6 percent. LIVECHAT - Investment Week: Margaret Patel, managing director and senior portfolio manager at Wells Capital Management Margaret Patel, a managing director and senior portfolio manager with Wells Capital Management's Fundamental Equity, is a mutual fund leader celebrated for junk-bond investing and will take questions in the Global Markets Forum on asset allocations, Fed policy and the outlook for bonds. (1000/1500) To join the Global Markets Forum, click here bit.ly/1kTxdKD (Compiled By Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)