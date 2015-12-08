What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Wednesday, Dec 9

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The U.S. Commerce Department releases wholesale figures for October. The wholesale inventories are forecast to have gained 0.1 percent after adding 0.5 percent in September. Sales at wholesalers are also expected to have risen 0.4 percent in October. (1000/1500) Yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc is expected to report a slightly lower profit for the third quarter as bloated inventories continued to dent margins at the Canadian company. Investors will mainly look for comments on whether the company's inventory pile up would continue to hurt margins throughout 2016. Lululemon, which has been facing competition in the activewear market from Nike and Under Armour, is also being touted as an attractive takeover target. Australia's Atlassian, which makes software products for businesses to collaborate, plans to raise up to $429 million in an initial public offering. In a choppy IPO market where stock market flotations by so-called unicorns have been few and far between - and where those that have pulled the trigger suffered steep discounts - Atlassian, a consistently profitable company, will set the tone for other tech IPOs going into 2016. The company said it has been approved to list on the Nasdaq with the symbol "TEAM". Discount retailer Dollarama Inc is expected to post higher third-quarter profit, helped by lower costs and an increase in sales of high-priced items. Investors will like to know the company's strategies to fend off competition and if it plans on expanding its store footprint. Data is expected to show that Brazil's annual inflation rate probably topped 10 percent in November, the highest in nearly 12 years. High inflation has fueled popular discontent against President Dilma Rousseff and could prompt the central bank to jack up interest rates from an already high 14.25 percent, worsening the country's deep recession. LIVECHAT - U.S. Rates Outlook with analyst Lou Brien at DRW Trading Worried by sputtering U.S. economic indicators and stiff winds from a stronger dollar, Lou Brien of DRW Trading talks Federal Reserve policy and on the prospects for a U.S. recession if interest rates are not raised at the Fed's next meeting. (1000/1500) To join the Global Markets Forum, click here bit.ly/1kTxdKD (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)